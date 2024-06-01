Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Update

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 258,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,160.0 days.

Chervon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRHF opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. Chervon has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Get Chervon alerts:

Chervon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.