Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 3,850 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 92,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.