Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,735,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,259,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a PE ratio of 112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

