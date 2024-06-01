Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 100,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,196,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

