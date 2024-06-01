Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 3,135 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,063,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,218,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 294,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

