Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $178.08. 67,314,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,949,680. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

