China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

China CITIC Bank Price Performance

CHCJY stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.