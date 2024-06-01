China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
China CITIC Bank Price Performance
CHCJY stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.65.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China CITIC Bank
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.