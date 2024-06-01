China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 27.5% in May

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 21,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. China Shenhua Energy has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.12.
About China Shenhua Energy
