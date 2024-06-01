ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.85

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.85 and traded as high as $27.94. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 16,560 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $989.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

