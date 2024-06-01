Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

