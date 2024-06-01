Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $309,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $260,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.52. 2,638,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,461. The firm has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

