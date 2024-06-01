Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $436,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. 5,358,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

