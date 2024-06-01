Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 78,290,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,431,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

