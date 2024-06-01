Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after buying an additional 573,463 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,726,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,351 shares of company stock valued at $11,257,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

