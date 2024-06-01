Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 2,899 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intel by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 95,797,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,844,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

