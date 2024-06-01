Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 4,999 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after purchasing an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 104,531 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,805 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $98,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $115,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,176.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,727 shares of company stock worth $2,078,458 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 4,272,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,157. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

