Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.50 and a 200-day moving average of $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

