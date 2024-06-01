Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Short Interest Update

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,771,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 2,167,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 393.8 days.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 1,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,148. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

