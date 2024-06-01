Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Trading Down 3.1%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

