Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Trading Down 3.1%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.