Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,141 shares of company stock worth $1,214,404 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

