CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

CION Investment has a payout ratio of 91.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 51.16%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CION

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $110,743. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.