Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens & Northern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

CZNC stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $269.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.44. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 16.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,314 shares of company stock worth $40,151. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

