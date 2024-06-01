Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 365,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 630.2 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

CLZNF stock remained flat at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

