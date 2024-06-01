Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 365,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 630.2 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
CLZNF stock remained flat at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.
About Clariant
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.