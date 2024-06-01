Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.54

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 6583414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of research firms have commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 76.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 241,292 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 29.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,411,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,428 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 37,887,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,502,000 after buying an additional 109,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

