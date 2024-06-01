Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys 30,700 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.85% of Aaron’s worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,607. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

AAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

