Clark Estates Inc. NY Grows Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.13% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 779,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.13. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.