Clark Estates Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.1 %

EXPE traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average is $136.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.