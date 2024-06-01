Clear Investment Research LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVV stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $529.96. 3,933,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74. The firm has a market cap of $457.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $519.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.56.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

