Clear Investment Research LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $820.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $769.79 and a 200-day moving average of $699.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $422.06 and a 52-week high of $826.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

