Clear Investment Research LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IWN traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,359. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

