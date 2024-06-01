Clear Investment Research LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 27,019.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 275,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,254,000 after buying an additional 274,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 51,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.87. 5,557,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.00 and its 200-day moving average is $348.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

