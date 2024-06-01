Clear Investment Research LLC Invests $120,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 254,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 47,911 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. 2,501,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,155. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

