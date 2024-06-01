Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 639 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FPXI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.57. 5,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,682. The stock has a market cap of $161.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $48.30.

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

