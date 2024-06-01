Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Clene Stock Performance
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Clene had a negative return on equity of 224.28% and a negative net margin of 7,873.23%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Clene worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.
Clene Company Profile
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
