Clinton Larry Stinchcomb Acquires 40,000 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,564 shares in the company, valued at $303,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clinton Larry Stinchcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 12,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $12,480.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 39,600 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,372.00.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

CURI stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.49%.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

