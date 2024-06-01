Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $35.53.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

