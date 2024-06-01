Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.33

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.33 and traded as low as $37.00. Cogeco shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 6,624 shares changing hands.

Cogeco Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

