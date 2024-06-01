Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.32

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and traded as low as $19.07. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 30,408 shares traded.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 164,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,988 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 113,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $673,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

