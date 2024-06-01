Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,039,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,345,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.