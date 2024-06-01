CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at $362,318.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,636 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 970,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 124,037 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CommScope by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,519,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,541. The stock has a market cap of $305.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.02. CommScope has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

