Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Update

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 4.6 %

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 619,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

