Condor Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,000. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,150. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OBDC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

