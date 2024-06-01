Condor Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,152,557 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

