Condor Capital Management Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,718,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,175,837. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.