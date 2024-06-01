Condor Capital Management Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,288,000 after purchasing an additional 748,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,928,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,722,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. 4,154,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

