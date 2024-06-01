Condor Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $9.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,617. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 59.30% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

