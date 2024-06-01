Condor Capital Management Has $27.47 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for approximately 2.9% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $27,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $77.73. 236,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

