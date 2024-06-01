Condor Capital Management Purchases 822 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 81,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $328.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

