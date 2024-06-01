Condor Capital Management Sells 3,054 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 79,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,612,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $109.65. 2,369,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

