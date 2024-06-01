Conduit (LON:CRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $485.55

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 485.55 ($6.20) and traded as high as GBX 529 ($6.76). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 528 ($6.74), with a volume of 202,565 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($8.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £831.99 million, a P/E ratio of 569.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 485.85.

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £45,360 ($57,931.03). In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,360 ($57,931.03). Also, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 539 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £5,282.20 ($6,746.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,227 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,966. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

